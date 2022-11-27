June 2, 1933 - Nov. 19, 2022

Catherine "Kay" Michael, age 89, of Austin, died on November 19, 2022. Born of Helen and Joseph Spolarich in East Chicago, Indiana.

Kay was preceded in death by beloved husband, Robert, and beloved son, Scot; brothers Joseph and Mike Spolarich.

Survived by loving sons: Jay, and Bruce and wife Linda; grandchildren: Nicolas and Morgan; nieces: Linda Spolarich (Highland, IN), Tina Jenkins (David) of Mooresville, IN; and nephews: Michael Spolarick (Susan) of Schererville, IN and Kenneth Spolarich (Elizabeth) of Chicago, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital (1-800-822-6344, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105).