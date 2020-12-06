 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catherine "Kitty" Cecilia Martin

Catherine "Kitty" Cecilia Martin

{{featured_button_text}}
Catherine "Kitty" Cecilia Martin

Catherine 'Kitty' Cecilia Martin

HOMEWOOD, IL - Catherine "Kitty" Cecilia Martin, age 91, of Homewood, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Mary M. Hall, and her niece, Emily H. (David) Wycoff of Roanoke, VA. Preceded in death by parents, Julia M. Cooper and Cecil P. Martin; brother, Julian F. Martin; sister, Ann L. Martin; brother-in-law, Ernest W. Hall; and nephew, William E. Hall. Kitty was well respected in her various positions through the years, the most recent as a legal secretary for the federal government.

A graveside service will be Monday, December 7, 2020 at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Arrangements entrusted to PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, Merrillville.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts