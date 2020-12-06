Catherine 'Kitty' Cecilia Martin

She is survived by her sister, Mary M. Hall, and her niece, Emily H. (David) Wycoff of Roanoke, VA. Preceded in death by parents, Julia M. Cooper and Cecil P. Martin; brother, Julian F. Martin; sister, Ann L. Martin; brother-in-law, Ernest W. Hall; and nephew, William E. Hall. Kitty was well respected in her various positions through the years, the most recent as a legal secretary for the federal government.