Catherine M. (Thomas) Bollhorst

May 16, 1931 - May 28, 2022

HAMMOND - Catherine M. (Thomas) Bollhorst, born May 16, 1931, and passed away on May 28, 2022, quietly and peacefully into the arms of our Lord. She will be missed by the ones left behind to remember her!

Born in Hammond, IN, the second of six children of Simon Thomas and Audrey Lloyd, both passed; as well as her sisters: Joyce Lahaie, Darlene Rodriquez; and her brother, Tommy Thomas.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, Lyndell "Baldy" Bollhorst; her brother, Gary Francis Thomas; sister, Gayle Thomas and John Cory; her three sons and their families: George and Doris, Dennis and Michelle, and Russell and Sherry Bollhorst; grandchildren include: Michelle Tidwell, Angela Van Gleason, George Jr. and Jodie Bollhorst, Trevor and Laura Bollhorst, Nathan and Brittney Bollhorst, Matthew Bollhorst, and Olivia Bollhorst. There are 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren and counting!

Catherine was a devoted wife and mother, as well as worked as a substitute teacher for the Hammond School System, a certified Travel Agent, a member of the Alpha Beta chapter of Pi Epsilon Kappa, as well as a member of St. Catherine Sienna AND Our Lady of Perpetual Help Altar and Rosary Society. She was also the District Manager for the American Cancer Society.

During her time serving the American Cancer Society, her responsibilities involved fundraising. This meant daffodil sales, Jail-A-Thons, Style Shows, and thinking anyway to bring dollars into a very worthy cause. Our mother had the ability to reach out to all walks of life, all social classes and political differences with a common purpose, and a goal that left everyone better off and satisfied!

She was one in a lifetime! You will be missed! Goodnight, Snow White!

Visitation with Catherine's family will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin) 219-931-2800. Cremation to follow.