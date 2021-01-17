CROWN POINT, IN - Catherine Micheala "Mickey" Babicka, age 82, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Crown Point Christian Village.
The daughter of Edward and Mary Catherine (nee Mahoney) Kaduck, on January 14, 1961 married Anthony F. Babicka Jr. who preceded her in death in 2015. Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, Mickey and family moved to Crown Point, IN in 1973. While being a devoted housewife and mother, Mickey was involved with the C. P. Welcome Wagon, coaching girls softball, the Girl Scouts and the Andrean H. S. Athletic Association. Once the nest was empty, Mickey enjoyed being a grandmother, sewing, card games, neighborhood happy hours (especially Halloween) and sharing her delicious cooking.
Mickey is survived by her children: Gregory (Lori) Babicka, Louise (Frank) Firestone, Gary (Teresa) Babicka, Melissa (Craig) Lucero; and six grandchildren: Liesl Babicka, Samantha, Benjamin and Erin Firestone, Tewsdaay and Madison Babicka.
Private Services for the family will be held with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.
