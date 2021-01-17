Catherine Micheala "Mickey" Babicka

The daughter of Edward and Mary Catherine (nee Mahoney) Kaduck, on January 14, 1961 married Anthony F. Babicka Jr. who preceded her in death in 2015. Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, Mickey and family moved to Crown Point, IN in 1973. While being a devoted housewife and mother, Mickey was involved with the C. P. Welcome Wagon, coaching girls softball, the Girl Scouts and the Andrean H. S. Athletic Association. Once the nest was empty, Mickey enjoyed being a grandmother, sewing, card games, neighborhood happy hours (especially Halloween) and sharing her delicious cooking.