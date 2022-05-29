Oct. 4, 1926 - May 25, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Catherine "Millie" Kunas (nee Orgon), age 95, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. She was born on October 4, 1926 to John and Mary (nee Martin) Orgon. She married Andrew E. Kunas at Holy Trinity Church in Gary, IN on July 2, 1949.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; and infant daughter; parents, John and Mary; and siblings: Edward, Irine, and Stephen.

Catherine is survived by her sister, Emma (Bob) Defenser; and her four children: Geralyn Farley of Schererville, IN, Dr. Robert (Jill) Kunas of Tolono, IL, Richard (Sharon) Kunas of Denver, NC, and Andrea (Bob) Martin of Crown Point, IN; 11 grandchildren; Thomas (Jamie) Farley, Gregory (Sharon) Farley, Jill Farley, Eric (Kristen) Kunas, Emilee (Victor) Kunas, Madeline Kunas, Trenton Kunas, Drew Kunas, Dr. Grace (Uddit) Patel, Madeline Martin, Rachel Martin; and seven great-grandchildren: Reese Farley, Nicholas Farley, Taeo Farley, Tobi Farley, Taso Farley, Harlow Kunas and Owen Kunas.

Catherine graduated from Emerson High School and worked at U.S. Steel's Sheet & Tin Mill during World War II. She earned both bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Indiana University Northwest, and subsequently taught grade school in the Lake Ridge School system for over 22 years.

Catherine was an officer of First Catholic Ladies Slovak Association Branch 289 and a member of St. Mary's Rosary Altar Society. She was also a volunteer contributor to the NIH Women's Health Initiative clinical trials for over three decades. Her hobbies and interests included travel, knitting, genealogy, cooking, and maintaining cherished friendships.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 3, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m..

Prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. at the Funeral Home on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Catherine's name to the Share Foundation www.sharefoundation.org.

