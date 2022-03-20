WHITING, IN -

Catherine Muvich (nee Carr) age 102 of Burbank, CA formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter M. Muvich who passed away May 29, 1985; loving mother of Marlene (Jerry) Ravenscroft and the late Walter G. Muvich; dearest mother-in-law of Cindy Muvich; cherished grandmother of Rebecca Salazar, Geoffrey Ravenscroft, Kimberly Muvich and Jennifer (Richard) Fields; adoring great grandma of Melina, Jordan and Evan; dear sister of Mary (late Paul) Chomo and the late Ann Matolin; proud aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:30am at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday morning from 9:00am to time of services. (Due to the current health crisis, face masks are requested in the funeral home, social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Catherine Muvich was born on May 16, 1919 to George and Catherine (Zhot) Carr. She was a longtime resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1937. She was a devoted member of the former SS. Peter & Paul Church, Whiting. the SS. Peter & Paul Rosary Society and the Croatian Catholic Union. Avery generous and social person, Catherine enjoyed cooking, hosting family holidays at her home, breakfast with the gang at Sunrise Restaurant and visits to the casino. She enjoyed playing pinochle with her sisters and cousins, winning 1st place in a competition at Lincoln Center, Highland, in 2005, Devoted to her family, Catherine will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sacred Heart Church, 1731 LaPorte Ave., Whiting, IN, would be apprectiated. (219) 659-4400.