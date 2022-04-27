CEDAR LAKE - Catherine P. "Cathy" Holloway, age 79, of Cedar Lake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Wendel D. Holloway; daughter, Danielle Turner; two sons: Seth and Erin Holloway; and four grandchildren: Alexis, Anna, Ava, and Evan Holloway.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Antoinette Pesch; in-laws: Opal and Wendel H. Holloway; and son-in-law, Daymond Turner.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at German Methodist Cemetery in Cedar Lake, Indiana, Pastor Tom Shanahan, officiating.

Cathy was born in Berwyn, IL. Cathy enjoyed kayaking at the river. She loved her cats, nature, and was a devout Catholic. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Cathy's memory would be appreciated.