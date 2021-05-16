Catherine Pleasants Baird Hrycak

Daughter of John Howard Baird, born November 28, 1898 and Catherine Eugenia Pleasants Baird, born November 29,1899. Catherine was the oldest of three girls. Carol Jo, born June 30, 1930 and Jacqueline Louise born August 2, 1935. All the girls were born in the Burlington, Iowa. Catherine's parents met in Washington, DC. Since he knew she was from Bloomington he called her when he arrived in Indiana. Her father proudly served during World War I in the United State Marine Corps. He always said he joined so that he didn't have to pick cherries. John (Jackie, as he was affectionately known to his children) moved to Hammond. John was raised on a farm in Iowa and moved back there after he and Eugenia were married. They were share croppers and lived there until Katie was nine years old. The depression hit and the family could not stay on the farm any longer. Jackie was lucky enough to get a job at one of the steel mills in Hammond (Inland Steel). Katie and her sisters went to Lafayette Grade School. Katie went to Hammond High School where she met the love of her life, Ted Hrycak. Her parents moved to Bloomington in 1943 where Jackie had taken a job at a limestone mill in Ellettsville, Indiana as a tool and dye maker. Katie was a senior in high school at the time and she was not happy leaving her beau in NWI. The love of Katie's life, Ted Hrycak, was a tail gunner in World War II. When he was discharged from service, Katie was in nursing school in Terre Haute, Indiana. Ted started college at IU and lived with Katie's parents for about two years. He and his Uncle Garland started University Sporting Goods in Bloomington. He was much more interested in sporting goods than he was in school. When Katie graduated from nursing school, she and Ted were married at the Reformed Presbyterian Church in Bloomington on September 6, 1948. Katie and Ted then moved to Hammond. The rest of the story we know.