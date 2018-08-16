HOBART, IN - Cathleen A. Wyant (nee Bolch), age 56, of Hobart, passed away Monday, August 13, 2018. She was born on October 21, 1961 in Hammond, IN to Gene and Pat Bolch. She was employed as a bridal consultant and leasing agent. Cathy will always be remembered for her creativity. In her free-time, she enjoyed crafting and especially liked making wreaths and baking. She was a dedicated member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Glen Wyant; children, Jenny (Tye) Gearman-Winker, Amy Wyant, Joshua (Ashley) Wyant, Jordan Wyant; grandchildren, Logan Winker and Nikolas Wyant; mother, Pat Bolch; sisters, Laura Bolch, Lisa (Dudley) Fasel; many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Bolch.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, August 18, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPLE, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. A memorial service for Cathy will take place Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: