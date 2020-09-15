Cathleen June Humphrey (nee Cusick)

CHESTERTON, IN/MILLS RIVER, NC - Cathleen June Humphrey passed away September 12, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She is survived by her lifelong best friend and roommate Constance Bryant and her three children: June Pointer (Ronald Lee) of TN; Clayton Humphrey of Mishawaka, IN and Allyson Meehan of Trail Creek, IN; Grandchildren Emily (Nathan Cox) and Lindsey Humphrey, Angelica Humphrey, Abigail Burns and Connor Meehan; Sisters Elizabeth (James) Sullivan; Linda Twomey and Debra Cusick; brother Brian Cusick, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved Shih Tzu, Kassie. Cathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and June Cusick and her son, Patrick Humphrey.

We're sure her other dogs awaited her at the Rainbow Bridge. Cathleen was born in Panama City, FL. She graduated from Hammond High School and went on to earn her BSN from Indiana University. She spent her entire career as a Regional Clinical Director of Nursing for various facilities across the country where she excelled at working with state and federal regulatory issues in Nursing Homes. She absolutely loved North Carolina where she lived for the last twenty-five years. Her passion for architecture always had her looking for "the next house." She loved music--especially Barbra--dogs, books, and the company of her friends and family.