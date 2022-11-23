July 13, 1941—Nov. 16, 2022

Cathryn Arlene VanBuskirk (nee Crane), age 81, of St. Charles, Missouri, asleep in Christ, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was born on Sunday, July 13, 1941 in Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of Wilbur L. and Margaret P. (nee Hishon) Crane. She grew up in Calumet City, IL and graduated from Thornton Fractional North high school, Calumet City, IL. She continued education and earned a B.S. from Purdue University Calumet and worked as a Registered Nurse in additional to raising her family in the northwest Indiana.

She married Thomas VanBuskirk in 1986 and they shared a beautiful life together with their new blended family until his passing in 2014. Cathy was also a very gifted artist and enjoyed painting. She also liked to travel and spend time at their second home in Cape Coral, Florida. She treasured all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom VanBuskirk; one grandson, Alec Wilson, and one stepson, Scott VanBuskirk.

She is survived by her four children: Michael Wilson (wife, Michelle), Richard Wilson (wife, Lisa Renee), Lawrence Wilson, and Jennifer Collet (husband, Jeff); two stepchildren: Brian VanBuskirk (wife, Lori), Bradley VanBuskirk (wife, Melissa); twenty grandchildren: David Wilson, Kevin Wilson, Sarah Haupert (husband, Jon), Elizabeth Pilarcik, James Pilarcik, Ryan Wilson (wife, Jamie), Ashley Henderson (husband, Seth), Evan Wilson, James Wilson, Mackenzie Collet, Larissa Collet, Nora Collet, Brinlie Collet, Josie Collet, Elizabeth VanBuskirk, Veronica VanBuskirk, Madeline VanBuskirk, Kiaya VanBuskirk, Allyssa VanBuskirk, and Amanda VanBuskirk; eleven great-grandchildren, Oliver, Remy, Margo, Avrie, Emmy, Eiley, McGuire, Naomi, Priya, Kara, and Kylee; and extended family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.

Cathy’s family suggests donations in her memory to the Hydrocephalus Association, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 905, Bethesda, MD 20814-4447 or call 301-202-3811.

Visit Cathy’s online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.