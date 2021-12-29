EAST CHICAGO, IN - Cathryn M. Stachura-Novakovic (nee Murchek), age 82 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. She is survived by her two daughters, Cathryn E. Winn and Barbara M. Stachura; four grandchildren: Jefforey Winn, Eric (Catherine) Winn, Sr., Crystal (Brandon) Watson and Robert (Rocky) Stachura, Jr.; six great grandchildren: Aiko, Eric, Jr., Lucian, Jackson and Embyr Winn and Skylar Watson; brothers: James (Kathy) Murchek, David Murchek, and Andrew Murchek; sister, Dorothy Novaski. Preceded in death by her son, Robert Stachura, Sr.; first husband, Robert C. Stachura; last husband, Stojan Novakovic; parents, John and Katie Murchek; brothers: Johnny, Robert, Raymond and Edward Murchek.

Cathryn was born in East Chicago, IN. For a short time she was a teacher in the East Chicago School System, but eventually went to work at the B.P. Oil Refinery in Whiting, IN. She worked there as an Operations Scheduler, where she eventually retired from not too long ago. She loved her job and the people she worked with. Cathryn also served on the board of the Whiting Refinery Credit Union for many years. She loved playing the penny slots on the casino trips, going to Wicker Park luncheons and attending Holy Trinity Croatian Church with her 92 years old Auntie Millie, and many shopping adventures with her friend Marlene. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Trinity Church, St. Jude Children's Hospital or charity of your choice would be appreciated.