× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINAMAC, IN - Cathy Lynn Melnik 58 of Winamac, Indiana passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Winamac, Indiana. Cathy was born May 24, 1961 in Valparaiso to Emil and Jane (Hamel) Melnik. She is survived by her father, Emil Melnik; her sister, Janice (Mark) Jackson; her brother, Scott (Thaddis) Melnik; her nephews: Jonathan Melnik, Eric Jackson, and her niece, Elizabeth Jackson. Cathy was preceded in death by her mother Jane Melnik.

She was one of the first to attend Vale Day School in Valparaiso. Cathy also attended Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso and North Willow Center in Indianapolis. For the past five years she has been with Peak Community Services in Winamac, Indiana. Cathy had a passion for the art of her love to draw.

Private family services and visitation is being held for Cathy. She will be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. The NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME in Westville is charge of arrangements.