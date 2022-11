CROWN POINT, IN - Cathy Renee Tucker (nee McCarter), age 64, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was born May 29, 1958.

A service to celebrate her life will be on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:30 am at South Lake Church of the Nazarene, 7355 Lincoln Highway (US 30) Crown Point, IN.