Cathy Zabinski

FORMERLY OF GARY/WHITING, IN - Cathy Zabinski, 70, formerly of Gary and Whiting, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on October 29, 2020. She was a great human being. Cathy's pride and joy were her daughters and grandchildren. She loved bingo and spent her ENTIRE life helping others. Cathy will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Zabinski. Cathy is survived by her two daughters, Heather (Charles) Nelson and Roxanne Saia; three grandchildren, Preston, Logan and Cooper; four sisters, Drs. Maureen and Topper Roth, Colleen Osborne, Eileen Osborne and Lori Osborne; one brother, Timothy Osborne; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation for Cathy will be Monday, November 2, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart, IN, 46342. www.burnsfuneral.com