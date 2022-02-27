April 9, 1952 - Feb. 21, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Cecelia "Chi Chi" Anderson, age 69, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Chi Chi is survived by her son, Cody (Lauren) Anderson; and grandson, Brennan Slosson.

Chi Chi was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Mary Holt; and brother, Donald Holt.

Chi Chi worked at Vibra Hospital as a pharmacist technician for 15 years. She was an avid gardener and loved all types of music. Chi Chi cherished her cats Ozzy and Summer. Most of all she loved spending time with her friends and spoiling her grandson.

Services are entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Chi Chi's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Visit Chi Chi's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.