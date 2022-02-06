Cecelia Evanich (nee Hofirek)

Cecelia was born in Latrobe, PA on March 14, 1934 and raised in Whiting, IN. She was a 1952 graduate of George Rogers Clark High School. Cecelia raised her family in Hessville and was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. She was very involved with the PTA and Girl Scouts, touching the lives of many. She was a wonderful cook, even featured as "The Times Cook of the Week," sharing her recipes. In the 1980's she worked at Camp Tocanja, as a cook for the Girl Scouts of the Calumet Council. Her camp name was "Foxy" and everyone loved her food. Other hobbies included doing ceramics, working jigsaw puzzles and playing cards with the family. Cecelia was a loving mom and grandma that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.