March 14, 1934 - Feb. 3, 2022
SCHERERVILLE - Cecelia Evanich (nee Hofirek) age 87, of Schererville, formerly of Hessville, passed away, Thursday, February 3, 2022. Survived by her loving children: Cathy (Ken) Mertens, Philip Evanich, Connie (Joseph) Goysich, Bob (Bridget) Evanich and Laura Evanich; seven grandchildren: Bryan, Allison (Nick), Emily, Betsy, Katie, Adam and Joanna; six great grandchildren; sister, Helen (Dan) Brnicky and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph "Smokey Joe" A. Evanich.
Cecelia was born in Latrobe, PA on March 14, 1934 and raised in Whiting, IN. She was a 1952 graduate of George Rogers Clark High School. Cecelia raised her family in Hessville and was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. She was very involved with the PTA and Girl Scouts, touching the lives of many. She was a wonderful cook, even featured as "The Times Cook of the Week," sharing her recipes. In the 1980's she worked at Camp Tocanja, as a cook for the Girl Scouts of the Calumet Council. Her camp name was "Foxy" and everyone loved her food. Other hobbies included doing ceramics, working jigsaw puzzles and playing cards with the family. Cecelia was a loving mom and grandma that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank her home healthcare provider Victoria and Hospice of the Calumet area for giving her peace and comfort in her final days.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10:30 AM directly at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1 W Wilhelm St, Schererville, IN 46375 with Rev. Jacob McDaniel officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area or The Alzheimer Foundation. SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com