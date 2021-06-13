WHITING, IN - Cecelia J. Smith (nee Knapp), 79 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, Munster. She was the beloved wife of the late Homer L. Smith who passed away on September 26, 2017; loving mother of Lisa Smith, Jennifer (Christopher) Anton and Susan (Chris) Gajewski; cherished grandma of Amanda and Sarah Cote, Brandon Traub, Madison and Sydney Gajewski; dear sister of Kathy (late Robert) Hawk and Al (Bunny) Knapp; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Cecelia Smith was born on July 13, 1941 to Albert and Julia Knapp and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1959. She loved to travel, have lunch with friends, enjoy a nice day at a casino but above all she loved to cook and host family gatherings. Devoted to her family, Cecelia will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hospice of the Calumet Area, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400