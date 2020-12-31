DYER, IN — Cecelia Sotello, 85, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Preceeded in death by husband, Eugene Sotello, and 10 siblings. She is survived by children: Robert Sotello, Anita (late Frank) Malkowski, Brenda (Michael) Shiel, Lucy (Bobby) Leyba, Eugene (Cheri) Sotello Jr., John (Elva) Sotello and Leslie (Brandon) Mullican; grandchildren: Stephen Sotello, Alfredo "Tweeter" Davila, Brooke (Jim) Hall, Brittany (Brian) Campos, Nick (Levie) Leyba, Raquel Michniewicz, Bobby (Stefanie) Leyba Jr., Ali Sotello, Sammy Sotello, Anthony Sotello, Ambria Sotello, Vanessa (Greg) Chandler and Victoria Franco; and great-grandchildren: Nolan, Jackson, Alex, Crew, Jordyn, Kendall, Nico, Lindsay, Bella, Daniel, Elias, Karys, Quinn and Skyla.

Cecelia was a loving daughter, sister and the greatest mother anyone could have been blessed to have had. She was a very generous, giving, loving and beautiful person. She was a great cook (everything was made from scratch!!!). She enjoyed gardening, music and dancing but most of all always enjoyed the company of her family. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.