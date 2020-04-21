Cecil Edward Harrison, age 98 of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Cecil is survived by his loving children; Ed (Sue) Harrison, Carol (John) Johnston, Richard Harrison and Ronald (Socorro) Harrison. Cherished grandfather of Marcia, Jason, Shannon, Christine, Ricky, Jaclyn, Jessica, Justin, Ashley, and loving great grandfather of nineteen. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Cecil was preceded in death by his beloved wife Angeline (nee De Marino) Harrison, parents Harry and Maud (nee Barlow) Harrison, six brothers, one sister and cherished granddaughter Nancy.

Cecil was born in Kansas in 1921. The family later relocated to Missouri. In the early 1930's, with little employment available, he joined The Civilian Conservation Corps, working in Idaho. When WWII broke out, Cecil enlisted in the Army Air Force hoping to become a pilot. Unfortunately, he didn't know he was color blind and was disqualified. Being innately talented mechanically, he trained to become a flight crew chief/crew chief working primarily on P-38 fighter airplanes. He served on numerous islands throughout the South Pacific. Prior to shipping out of the country, he was stationed in Salt Lake City. He had met Angeline in Chicago while on leave from Chanute Air Force Base. She traveled by train to Salt Lake City where they were married.