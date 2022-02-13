Aug. 23, 1940 - Feb. 9, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Cecil "Gene" Gabbert, age 81, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022, with his loving family at his side.

Cecil is the loving husband for 56-years to Sue Ann Gabbert; beloved father to Mark (Angela) Gabbert, Ronald Gabbert and Brian (Jennifer) Gabbert; proud grandfather to Lauren, Aiden, Ian, Hailey and Alyssa; cherished brother to Gerald (Carrie) Gabbert, Wayne (Daisy) Gabbert, Judy Williams, Betty Gabbert, Charlotte Roberts; the late Russ Gabbert, the late Max Gabbert, and the late Ray Gabbert.

He was born on August 23, 1940, in Hancock County, KY, to the late Virgil and Myrtle (nee Adkins) Gabbert. Cecil honorably served in the United States Army. He retired in 2002 from LTV steel as a mechanic repairman. He enjoyed spending free time in the garage doing small engine repairs. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Visitation will be Monday, February 14, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of his Funeral at 12:00 noon at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. He will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Gabbert family.