HIGHLAND, IN - Cecil Wayne Tanner, age 75, of Highland, passed away September 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Estrella B. Tanner (nee Valle), son Kevin Tanner, daughter Kimberly Menge, step-children Jason (Lauren) Reese and Stacie Reese, eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil Tanner and Dorothy Hunt.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Avenue, in Highland. Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 20, with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

Cecil was passionate about making music and playing the guitar. He was a loving husband to his dear wife, and was a private pilot who loved flying planes in his earlier years.