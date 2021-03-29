HAMMOND, IN - Cecile P. Horvath, age 81, of Hammond, IN, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital. Cecile is survived by her aunt, Irene Horvath; cousins, Cindy Horvath and Jacob Horvath; special friend, Catherine "Little Katie" Dobrinich; many other loving relatives; dear neighbors; and wonderful bowling friends; canine companion, Tucker Jack. Preceded in passing by her parents Albert "Bill" and Victoria Horvath.

Cecile was an animal lover and an avid bowler. She was a secretary for many insurance companies and longtime member of St. Casimir Catholic Church. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

Private funeral services at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN with Rev. Stephen Gibson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to animal shelter of your choice or to St. Jude Children's Hospital in her honor would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, East Chicago, IN. oleskapastrickfh.com