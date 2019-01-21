CALUMET CITY, IL - With great sadness the family of Cecilia J. Kawalski (nee Trembczynski), age 97, of Calumet City, announces her passing on January 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Kawalski, the daughter of the late Frank and Sophie Trembczynski, loving sister of the late Robert, Richard, John (Val), Edmund (Lillian), Thomas (Lorraine), Loretta (Milroy), Georgianna (Ron), Patricia (James), William (Nancy), Rosalie (Thomas). Survived by her sister, Sister M. Elizabeth Trembczynski, CSFN and brother James (Phyllis) Trembczynski, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Cecilia was an active member of the St. Victor Women's Club, Usher Ministry, Italian Federation Br. 195, Color Guard and the St. Andrew Sunshine Club.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 directly at St. Victor Church, 553 Hirsch Avenue, Calumet City, IL 60409 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 AM and Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nazarethville Nursing Home, 300 N. River Road, Des Plaines IL 60016. For information (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.