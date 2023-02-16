Cecilia M. DeLucca, age 92, left us on February 14, 2023. She was born on May 26, 1930, in Gary, Indiana to Karol and Agata Galka. Cecilia graduated from Emerson High School in 1948. She was proud to work for Sears in the candy and credit department in Gary and soon met her husband, John by getting set-up by her soon to be sister-in-law, Jenny who was John's sister. John and Cecilia married in 1964. Cecilia was an active member for years with project care at Boone Grove High School and the Garden Club in Lakes of the Four Seasons where she lived for 54 years. She attended Mass regularly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton for over 40 years. Cecilia was loved by all who met her. She could make you smile and laugh with one of her many jokes. Cecilia loved watching her three girls play sports growing up and cheering them on in the future for whatever they did. She even got a job in the high school they attended. But, more importantly she loved her grandkids and watching them grow and become amazing adults. Cecilia is survived by her brother, Leon Galka from Arizona and her sister, Alice Golan from Ohio; three girls: Sue (Bryan) Hill, Cindy DeLucca, and Kim DeLucca (Kyle Semento); four grandkids: Dean Anthony Hill (London), Alexandra Hill, Sean Serrano and Sid Serrano. Greeting her after death will be her parents, husband, John DeLucca, sister, Sophie Klaja and brother, Ted Galka, and her faithful dog, Rockey. Cecilia left behind a legacy of kindness, loyalty and laughter to all that met her. There was never any doubt of her unconditional love for her family or her kids, grandkids, sons-in-law and her extra kids she called hers. She cherished every day she spent with them through watching sports, helping around her house to luncheons and eyebrow get-togethers. Cecilia was a diehard Cubs fan even though most of the family rooted for the Sox. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Prayer service will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Mass of Christian Burial will be directly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso, IN, on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Mick Kopil officiating. Interment at St. Paul Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com