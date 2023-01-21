MESA, AZ - Cecilia S. (Risch) Hill has passed in Christian peace surrounded by family near and far on December 26, 2022, in Mesa, AZ. Cecilia (Ceil) was born in 1928 to Joseph and Catherine Risch and raised in Schererville, IN. She graduated from Bishop Noll High School, Hammond, IN. In 1949, Ceil married George A. Hill also from Schererville. Moving to Hobart, IN in the early 1950's, they raised eight children. Ceil worked at John Ivan Meister School and Hobart High School and enjoyed bowling in Hobart, ceramics at Bonnie's, camping at Sandy Pines in Michigan, golfing on many courses, playing cards with friends, and reading. Moving to Mesa, AZ in 1994, Ceil remained active with her part-time job into her 80's, hosting out-of-town family and friends, activities with her community and All Saints Catholic Church. Ceil will have her many family members and friends throughout the Midwest and Mesa fondly remembering her energy.