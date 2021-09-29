Cecilia Sue Svitko

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322 on Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery

Cecilia was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church, former member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland. She worked for Climax Traffic Corporation, Ace Hardware in Highland from the late 80's to the early 90's, she then ran the food court at Calumet College of St. Joseph. She had a passion for creating ceramics, crocheting, and making her own earrings. She was dedicated to the care of her family and friends, and loved them all, especially her grandchildren. They all loved her as well, she will be missed!