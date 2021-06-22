EAST CHICAGO, IN - Cedric J. Carter, 70 of East Chicago, IN passed away on Sunday June 13, 2021. He is survived by his three: sons Darion Carter of East Chicago, IN, Adam Jordan of Waukesha, WI, Ernest Jordan of Merrillville, IN and a daughter Laura (Kenny) Askew of Dolton, IL. Two brothers Michael (Doris) Carter of Madison, AL and Bernard (Natalie) Carter of Winfield, IN, five sisters Irene Franklin of Fort Wayne, IN, Linda Carter of East Chicago IN, Annette (Kewin) Gales of Gwynedd, PA, Dorothy Ard of East Chicago, IN Betty (Raymond) Crenshaw East Chicago, IN and one sister-in-law Valerie Carter. Visitation Wednesday June 23, 2021 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue East Chicago, IN 46312. Funeral Services Thursday June 24, 2021 at Embassies of Christ 4285 Cleveland Street Gary, IN 46404 Wake 10:00am-11:00am.