Cela "Sally" Flesher

HIGHLAND, IN - Celia "Sally" Flesher, age 88, of Highland, Indiana entered in heaven on Monday, March 28, 2022, with her family by her side. Celia was born July 3, 1933 in Irapuato, Mexico. Celia participated in various clubs. She was the President of the Altar & Rosary Society at Our Lady of Guadalupe church and a Girl Scout leader for many years. She also belonged to the Duneland Rose Society, Bunco club, and the Schererville Garden Club. She was a member of the Our Lady of Grace Church. She volunteered in many church events and organizations. She was a member of the Old Timers of East Chicago Indiana Harbor club. Celia worked at Given's Factory, the American Theater, and John Vohr School. She loved to garden and travel. She also enjoyed going to theaters to watch live performances and cultural events. Celia loved to spend time with her family and friends.