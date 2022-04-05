Cela "Sally" Flesher

July 3, 1933 - March 28, 2022
HIGHLAND, IN - Celia "Sally" Flesher, age 88, of Highland, Indiana entered in heaven on Monday, March 28, 2022, with her family by her side. Celia was born July 3, 1933 in Irapuato, Mexico. Celia participated in various clubs. She was the President of the Altar & Rosary Society at Our Lady of Guadalupe church and a Girl Scout leader for many years. She also belonged to the Duneland Rose Society, Bunco club, and the Schererville Garden Club. She was a member of the Our Lady of Grace Church. She volunteered in many church events and organizations. She was a member of the Old Timers of East Chicago Indiana Harbor club. Celia worked at Given's Factory, the American Theater, and John Vohr School. She loved to garden and travel. She also enjoyed going to theaters to watch live performances and cultural events. Celia loved to spend time with her family and friends.
Celia was preceded in death by her mother Maria Vasquez.
Celia is survived by her loving husband, Michael Flesher; her loving daughter Shirley Baczkowski (Lon); her loving granddaughter Michelle Baczkowski.
A public visitation for Celia will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, IN 46307, with a prayer service at 5:00 PM. A funeral mass will occur Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave, Highland, IN 46322. Celia will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN 46307.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Flesher family.