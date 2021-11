SCHERERVILLE, IN — Celeste A. Childers (nee Gensel), age 85, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A service commemorating Celeste's life will be held at 6:00 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com