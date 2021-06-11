 Skip to main content
Celia M. Wallace

July 16, 1954 — June 7, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Celia M. Wallace, 66, of Hammond, IN, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, June 7, 2021. Born on July 16, 1954, in East Chicago, IN, to Manuel and Mary DeHoyos. Preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Mary DeHoyos; father in-law and mother in-law, Russell and Nancy Wallace; three brothers and one sister. Survived by her husband, Daniel Wallace; her children: Terry Lee (Theresa) Clarke, Elizabeth A. Clarke, Manuel (Jane) DeHoyos and Irene (Scott) Cherven; and grandchildren: Gabriel, Yasmine, Elijah, Nicolas, Manuel, Matthew and Hannah.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. with the Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Celia will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation to follow.

