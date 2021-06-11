HAMMOND, IN — Celia M. Wallace, 66, of Hammond, IN, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, June 7, 2021. Born on July 16, 1954, in East Chicago, IN, to Manuel and Mary DeHoyos. Preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Mary DeHoyos; father in-law and mother in-law, Russell and Nancy Wallace; three brothers and one sister. Survived by her husband, Daniel Wallace; her children: Terry Lee (Theresa) Clarke, Elizabeth A. Clarke, Manuel (Jane) DeHoyos and Irene (Scott) Cherven; and grandchildren: Gabriel, Yasmine, Elijah, Nicolas, Manuel, Matthew and Hannah.