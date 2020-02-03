EAST CHICAGO, IN - Celia Martinez (nee Flores), age 91 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. She is survived by two children: Debra (late Salvador) Bolanos and Alfonso Martinez; three grandchildren: Mariela Bolanos, Salvador Alfonso (Jessica) Bolanos and Alejandra Bolanos; sister, Rose Del Bosque; nieces and nephew, Joyce Del Bosque, Dina Garcia, Mark Del Bosque and Carol Flores. Preceded in death by her husband, Alfonso (2000); brother, Oscar Flores.

A Mass of Christian Burial will held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Carlos Sosa officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Wednesday morning.