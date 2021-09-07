 Skip to main content
Cenethia Elaine Gulley

EAST CHICAGO - Cenethia Elaine Gulley, age 54, of East Chicago, IN, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at home.

Cenethia is survived by her daughter, Brianna Gulley; mother, Sharon Davis; father, Maryland Wash; three sisters; seven brothers; and a host of aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

Closed casket funeral services will be held: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Greater Destiny Bible Church, 1920 Columbus Drive, East Chicago, Apostle Kelly B. Williams, Sr., pastor: Bishop Tavis Grant, officiating. Visitation from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Cenethia was a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Private cremation will follow the funeral service.

HINTON AND WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Gulley family during their time of loss.

