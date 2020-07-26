Cereta Rose Ryerson

Cereta was born in Warsaw, IN, graduated from Hammond High School and at one time an active member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church. Professionally, she shined as a graceful socialite of the Princess House, Inc. offering "crystal by candle light" at in home parties. Under her leadership she inspired forty-five women to achieve their professional goals while earning many accolades along the way. Cereta was also employed by the Carson Pirie Scott Company.