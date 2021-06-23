Cesar E. Alvarez
March 12, 1922 — June 20, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Cesar E. Alvarez passed away Sunday on Father's Day at the age of 99. He was born on March 12, 1922, in Ciego de Avila, Cuba. He came to the US as a young man and served in the army in WWII as part of a combat tank destroyer battalion in North Africa. There he was given US Citizenship when it was discovered he was not a citizen. Later he served driving ammunition trucks in Italy till the end of the war. After the war he returned to Cuba where he married Josephine Perdomo and had three children: Cesar, Jr., Albert, and Nina. He went to work for U.S. Steel in Gary, Indiana where he retired after 35 years. He moved to Florida after retirement where he lived until his passing.
Mr. Alvarez was preceded in death by two brothers: Joseph Alvarez of Hayward, CA and Manual Alvarez of St. Petersburg, FL, his wife Josephine Alvarez in 2009 and a granddaughter Diana Alvarez Reynolds in 2011. He is survived by his children: Cesar Alvarez, Jr. and Nina (Dale) Pollauf of St. Petersburg, FL and Albert (Claudia) Alvarez of Bradenton FL: his grandchildren: Cesar Alvarez III, Albert Alvarez, Jr., Angelica Alvarez, Ross Pollauf, and Maria Michelle Pollauf; his great grandson Carson Reynolds; and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the BRETT FUNERAL HOME, 4810 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL 33711. A service will be held at the BRETT FUNERAL HOME at 11:30 a.m. on Friday June 25, 2021, followed by burial at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Guestbook available at www.brettfuneralhome.net.