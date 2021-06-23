ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Cesar E. Alvarez passed away Sunday on Father's Day at the age of 99. He was born on March 12, 1922, in Ciego de Avila, Cuba. He came to the US as a young man and served in the army in WWII as part of a combat tank destroyer battalion in North Africa. There he was given US Citizenship when it was discovered he was not a citizen. Later he served driving ammunition trucks in Italy till the end of the war. After the war he returned to Cuba where he married Josephine Perdomo and had three children: Cesar, Jr., Albert, and Nina. He went to work for U.S. Steel in Gary, Indiana where he retired after 35 years. He moved to Florida after retirement where he lived until his passing.