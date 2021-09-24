Cesar M. Gomez, MD

April 7, 1929 — Sep. 22, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — Cesar M. Gomez, MD of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2021. It was also his sixty first wedding anniversary.

Born on April 7, 1929 to parents Higino and Caridad Gomez, and originally from Pozorrubio, Pangasinan, Philippines, Cesar was a graduate of University of Santo Tomas Medical School, Philippines, Class of 1956. Cesar interned at Fairview Park in Cleveland, OH and took up his surgical residency in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH. The sudden passing of his mother caused Cesar to return to the Philippines, where he married Lourdes Ylo and practiced medicine for ten years.

Cesar returned to the United States where he became Chairman of the Family Practice Department at the Community Hospital in Munster, as well as Vice Chairman of the Family Practice Department at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond. Cesar also maintained an active private practice in Hammond, IN until he retired in 2000.