Cesar M. Gomez, MD
April 7, 1929 — Sep. 22, 2021
MUNSTER, IN — Cesar M. Gomez, MD of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2021. It was also his sixty first wedding anniversary.
Born on April 7, 1929 to parents Higino and Caridad Gomez, and originally from Pozorrubio, Pangasinan, Philippines, Cesar was a graduate of University of Santo Tomas Medical School, Philippines, Class of 1956. Cesar interned at Fairview Park in Cleveland, OH and took up his surgical residency in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH. The sudden passing of his mother caused Cesar to return to the Philippines, where he married Lourdes Ylo and practiced medicine for ten years.
Cesar returned to the United States where he became Chairman of the Family Practice Department at the Community Hospital in Munster, as well as Vice Chairman of the Family Practice Department at St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond. Cesar also maintained an active private practice in Hammond, IN until he retired in 2000.
Cesar was a loving husband and father, having raised three boys - Bill, a Computer and Electrical Engineer, Ed, MD - an Obstetrician-Gynecologist and Eric, MD - in Family Practice. Cesar always enjoyed spending time with his family. He always looked forward to special occasions and celebrations as well as annual family vacations with his sons, his daughters in law (Nina, Page and Regina) and especially his nine grandchildren (Tim, Gigi, Marco, Jack, Charlie, Stuart, Ben, Clarissa and Max).
Our hearts are broken. He will be sorely missed.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Monday from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. at church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Private family internment services to follow. www.kishfuneralhome.net