PORTAGE, IN - Chad Brian Rock Adams, age 37 of Portage, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He is survived by his mother Donna Kay Rock; father Brian Reed Adams; four children: Sienna, Ashtyn, Chase, and Addison Adams; half-sister Neasha Adams; paternal grandfather R.B. (Bonnie) Adams; and paternal grandmother Irene Lawless. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents John and Betty Rock.