1932 - 2022
MUNSTER, IN - Champ William Merrick, Jr., 89, of Munster, IN, went to be with the lord on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Champ is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty; children: Champ and Robert; brother George; and sister Karen; grandchildren: Dylan, Dakota, Crystal, Cydney and Brittan. He is preceded in death by his parents Champ and Tressa, and sister Barbara.
Champ was born in Springfield, MO in 1932. Champ is a graduate of Drury University in Springfield MO. Upon graduation, Champ served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. Upon discharge, Champ began a decades long career with Pullman Trailmobile. It was during his time in their Ohio Division where he met his wife, Betty. They married and moved to Munster, IN where they spent the past 53 years.
In addition to a successful career as V.P. of Finance for Trailmobile, Champ was actively involved with the Lion's Club, Shriners, and an active member at First United Methodist Church in Hammond. In retirement, Champ help found; Children of Abraham, a multi-denominational organization that worked with local area hospitals to provide donated medical supplies and equipment to areas, for free, around the world where need was critical. Shipping supplies to assist 39 regions around the world over nearly 20 years.
A memorial service will be held for Champ at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. in Munster on January 22, 2022
from 9:00–11:00 a.m. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Unity Hospice of NW Indiana or First United Methodist Church of Hammond.