1932 - 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Champ William Merrick, Jr., 89, of Munster, IN, went to be with the lord on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Champ is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty; children: Champ and Robert; brother George; and sister Karen; grandchildren: Dylan, Dakota, Crystal, Cydney and Brittan. He is preceded in death by his parents Champ and Tressa, and sister Barbara.

Champ was born in Springfield, MO in 1932. Champ is a graduate of Drury University in Springfield MO. Upon graduation, Champ served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. Upon discharge, Champ began a decades long career with Pullman Trailmobile. It was during his time in their Ohio Division where he met his wife, Betty. They married and moved to Munster, IN where they spent the past 53 years.