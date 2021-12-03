Chance Edward Shoults

Dec. 9, 1984 — Nov. 19, 2021

WESTVILLE, IN — Chance Edward Shoults left this world too soon on November 19, 2021 at his home in Westville, Indiana. Chance was born on December 9, 1984 in St. Louis, Missouri to parents: Thomas and Karen Shoults. He graduated from Francis Howell High School in 2003. A man of many skills and talents, he was recently employed at Staples in Benton Harbor, Michigan as a Sales Manager. In April of 2018, Chance married Kyle Kathleen (Redlark) Shoults and started their beautiful life together.

Chance is survived by his wife, Kyle Shoults; mother and father: Karen and Thomas Shoults; brothers: Anthony Wylam, Michael Forgue, Tommy Shoults and Brett Shoults along with nieces and nephews: Logan, Alexis, Eleanor, Ivan and Finley; in-laws: Brian and Patricia Lane, Rob and Kitty Redlark; sister-in-law, Michaela Redlark; nieces: Mia and Kinsley Redlark; brothers-in-law: Robby Redlark and Broghan Lane as well as many dear friends.