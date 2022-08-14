Charleen (McMaster) Sidkey

Charleen was born on July 21, 1941 in Hammond, IN to James and Eileen McMaster. She grew up in Lansing, IL, where she attended Thornton Fractional North High School in Calumet City, IL before attending Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing, IL when it opened. Charleen met Deniz Sidkey at Thornton Fractional North High School during her sophomore year in 1957, the year Deniz graduated. They began dating and were married in 1960 at the First United Methodist Church in Lansing, IL. After marrying, Deniz and Charleen lived in the home of Deniz' folks, Emin and Sophie, which was attached to Sidkey's Supermarket on Burnham Avenue in Calumet City until they bought a home and moved to Lansing, IL in 1965. While living in Calumet City, they had two boys, Deniz Jr. and Scott. In 1966, Deniz purchased an International House of Pancakes in Oak Park, IL while Charleen took care of the boys and worked part-time at the restaurant. In 1974, they had their third child, another boy, Robert. In 1986, after Deniz grew tired of driving to work in Oak Park, IL, Deniz and Charleen opened the restaurant known as Aunt Sally's in Calumet City, the same location as Sidkey's Supermarket. Not knowing if Aunt Sally's would be successful, Deniz continued to own and manage the restaurant in Oak Park, IL while Charleen became in charge of starting up and managing Aunt Sally's. Charleen employed her astute organizational and social skills and her attention to detail, and Aunt Sally's soon became a smashing success to the point that Deniz was able to sell the restaurant in Oak Park in 1989. Deniz and Charleen along with their son, Deniz, successfully ran Aunt Sally's together for decades.