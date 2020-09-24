Charlene Francis Wright (nee Sebahar)

But her signature pastime was without a doubt her daily walks, becoming a familiar face over the years in her neighborhood and beyond with residents new and old. Only extreme weather prevented her from getting her exercise, although not always. "The body was made for motion!" and "use it or lose it!" were her battle cries. In a sense, she was the glue that held the community together, a dependable fixture in an evolving landscape whose presence will be missed by friends and strangers alike. www.schroederlauer.com