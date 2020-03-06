SOUTH BEND, IN - Charlene J. Idzik of South Bend, beloved wife, Mom, Grandma and dear friend passed away on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 due to prolonged health complications from a prior emergency surgery in November 2019. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ed Idzik; her sons: Mark (Carrie) Idzik, Paul (Mary) Idzik; her daughter, Alison (Jesse) Vida; and by her seven grandchildren, her ultimate pride and joy, Jack, Ben, Jake, Charlie, Maggie, Hannah and Sammie. She is also survived by her brother, John (Maria) Stribiak; sisters, Ellen Folta, Marian (Carl) Carney and Johanna (Jeff) Hines; brother-in-law, John (Lori) Idzik; and many nieces and nephews. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sue Stribiak; her in-laws, Edward and Frances Idzik; brother-in-law, Jim Folta; and sister-in-law, Patricia Sylvester.

Born Charlene J. Stribiak on December 29th, 1953 to John and Sue Stribiak, Charlene was the middle of their five children. She was raised in Hessville, IN where she met her soon to be husband, Ed Idzik. Char and Ed were high school sweethearts at Morton High School in Hessville, IN. They married on May 19th, 1973. They moved to Dyer, IN and welcomed their three children Mark, Paul and Alison. After starting their family life in Dyer, they moved to South Bend, IN in 1991 where they remained residents. Charlene was a parishioner at St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend.

