Charlene K. Cortez, age 29. Beloved daughter of Ralda and the late Ronald. Loving step daughter of Dana Cortez. Dear niece, cousin and friend to many.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to BEVERLY RIDGE FUNERAL HOME. www.beverlyridgefuneralhome.com or 773-779-4411