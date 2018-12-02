CROWN POINT, IN - Charlene Lehocky, of LOFS in Crown Point, IN, and Bonita Springs, FL, passed away November 27, 2018 at the age of 90.
Charlene is a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of '49, and worked as a secretary with Nipsco and National Tube Co. of US Steel, as well as the Budd Company. She enjoyed gardening immensely and was a member of LOFS Garden Club for many years. She also painted and sold several of her paintings to admiring patrons. She is also a founding member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where she remained a dedicated parishioner until the time of her passing. She had many friends both in Indiana and Florida who will miss her giving spirit and energy.
She is survived by her beloved son, Dr. Brett Lehocky; and treasured nieces and nephews: Carolyn Shimko, Daniel Cretton, Paul Cretton and Lisa Cretton. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Irene McCann; and her cherished husband of 43 years, Edward.
Charlene was always full of life and laughter, and will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be Monday, December 3, 2018 from 9:00 -10:00 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10. All services held DIRECTLY at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E 109th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For Information, call David or Mileva at 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.