Charlene Lindsay Alford

Charlene graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, IN, in 1968. She was a devoted Christian and faithful member of St. John A.M.E Church where she served as an usher and member of the missionary society for over 40 years. Charlene retired from Arc Bridges of Northwest Indiana in 2016. Charlene was a loving mother and adoring grandmother. She treasured her relationships with her children, grandchildren, siblings, extended family and friends. She extended kindness, generosity and hospitality to all. Her witty sense of humor and “tell it like it is” personality will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.