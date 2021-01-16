Charlene Lindsay Alford
Nov. 15, 1949 — Jan. 6, 2021
EAST CHICAGO, IN — Charlene "Sook" Lindsay Alford, 71, passed away on Wednesday January 6, 2021.
Charlene graduated from Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, IN, in 1968. She was a devoted Christian and faithful member of St. John A.M.E Church where she served as an usher and member of the missionary society for over 40 years. Charlene retired from Arc Bridges of Northwest Indiana in 2016. Charlene was a loving mother and adoring grandmother. She treasured her relationships with her children, grandchildren, siblings, extended family and friends. She extended kindness, generosity and hospitality to all. Her witty sense of humor and “tell it like it is” personality will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah Lindsay and Armmie Lindsay; son, Edwin Fleming Sr; and siblings: Robert Lindsay, Calvin Lindsay, Elijah Lindsay, Emma Rias and Mae Rose.
She is survived by her son, Johnny (Jenny) Alford Jr; daughter, Martina (Eric) English; daughter-in-love, Azalea Fleming; grandchildren: Edwin Fleming Jr., Jada Fleming, Johnny Alford III, Jeremiah Alford, Josiah Alford, Eric English Jr., Leslie English and Isaiah English; great-grandchildren, Kayden Fleming and Carmelo Fleming; siblings, Kenneth Lindsay, Leon Lindsay and Annie Reed; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held at SMITH, BIZZELL & WARNER FUNERAL HOME, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN, on Sunday, January 17, 2021, from 12:00-7:00 p.m. Private funeral services will be held for the family and close friends on Monday, January 18, 2021. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com.