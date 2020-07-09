Charlene Llado (nee Przekwas)
ROSWELL, GA — Charlene Llado (nee Przekwas), 67, of Roswell, GA, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Loving wife of Warren Llado; cherished mother of Keith, Timothy and Adam. Fond sister of Francine (James) Szczucki. Aunt of Christopher (Danielle) Szczucki and Cori (Kevin) Mathis. Numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her father, Frank Przekwas, and mother, Irene Przekwas.
Private services in Georgia and Indiana.
