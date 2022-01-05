Nov. 12, 1928 - Jan. 2, 2022
PORTAGE, IN - Charlene M. Kolivas (nee Smith), age 93, of Portage, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Charlene was born on November 12, 1928 in Gary, IN to the late Lester and Ethel Smith. She was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1946. Charlene married Theodore "Ted" Kolivas and spent 60 years together until his death in 2010. Charlene worked at KFC in Portage and was widely known by the community as "the lady with the hat".
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 260 and enjoyed cooking at the fish fries. Charlene was also involved in a Bunco Club and TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). She was an avid walker and was known to walk at least five miles every day. Charlene was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Charlene is survived by her children: Ronald (Carol) Kolivas, Charles Kolivas, Richard (Kathie) Kolivas, Cynthia Kolivas, and Gloria (Norman) Foldenauer; grandchildren: Megan (Joshua) Edwards, Tammy and Jimmy Kolivas; great-grandchildren: Jacob and Alex; sister: Gloria Gentleman; and many nieces and nephews.
Charlene is preceded in death by her husband, Ted; parents, Lester and Ethel; and children: James and Theodore Kolivas.
Family and friends may gather at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel (5341 Central Ave, Portage) on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Michael Lawson officiating. At rest: Calumet Park Cemetery.
