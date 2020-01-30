UNION MILLS, IN - Charlene Marie Evers, 74 of Union Mills, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born May 7, 1945 in LaPorte, IN to Charles C. and Marie A. (Rosenbaum) Shireman. Charlene was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Wanatah and enjoyed caring for her animals, which included the local wildlife. She also loved planting and caring for her flowers to attract her favorite, hummingbirds. Charlene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

On September 7, 1968 at St. John Lutheran Church, Charlene married Richard "Larry" Evers who survives along with their sons, Rich Evers and Andy (Melissa) Evers; grandchildren, Isabella and Brennan Evers and Taylor and Aaron Villicana; and great grandson Max Villicana. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Shireman, Jr.

Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah with a Memorial Service on Saturday at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 15496 S. 900 W. Wanatah. Burial of ashes will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dunes Hospice, Lakeshore Paws, or the Hummingbird Society.