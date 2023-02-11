Oct. 31, 1950 - Feb. 3, 2023

Charlene was born to Ted and Frances Serynek on October 31, 1950 in Gary, IN. In her youth Charlene enjoyed camping, sledding, ice skating, and time at the beach. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1968. After graduating from IU Bloomington in 1972 with a Bachelor's degree, she worked for CNA Insurance in Chicago for 13 years, before "retiring" at the age of 33.

Charlene is survived by her daughters: Lauren Ellch (Nick Napoli), Lindsay Ellch (Rob Hornick); grandchildren Theodore and Willow Hornick; sister, Thea Serynek (James) Conley; brother, Thomas Serynek, many nieces and nephews, as well as her beloved "beast" Zephyr the cat. Her parents Ted and Frances Serynek preceded her in death.

Charlene was a lover of monster movies, snow skiing, Lake Michigan, loud music, her garden, golf, Miller Lite, the Bears and Sox, and cats of all temperaments. We will miss her love, laughter and quick wit, quirky sense of humor, and generous spirit. Charlene's big personality and big heart will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 25 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster, IN. Memorial ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m.; lunch and gathering to immediately follow. The family kindly requests that attendees are vaccinated for COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Charlene's name to Humane Indiana, a no-kill animal shelter in Munster, IN; or Save the Dunes of Michigan City, IN.