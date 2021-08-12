Charles A. "Chuck" Hosszu

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Charles A. "Chuck" Hosszu, age 77, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at his residence. He is survived by two sisters: Maria Scheeringa, and Violet (William) Ahrendt; one brother, Dennis (Carol) Hosszu; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Diane B. Hosszu (May 17, 2009); and brothers: Stephen and Joseph.

Funeral Service on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 12 Noon, at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Pastor Peter A. Speckhard of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Munster; officiating. Burial at Oakland Memory Lanes, Dolton, IL. Visitation on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 12 Noon.

Mr. Hosszu was a former employee of Chicago Casting, Cicero, IL. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Munster. Charles was a US Army Veteran of Vietnam. He was a member of the Lansing American Legion Post 697; and a former member and past Commander of the American Legion Post 303, Riverdale, IL.

Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Munster, would be appreciated.